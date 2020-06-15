School: Stoughton High School
Future plans: Alex will be attending Madison College majoring in Fire Protection.
Accomplishments: City of Stoughton Fire Department Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Basketball and Baseball
Favorite quote: Work hard, play hard!
Favorite memory: Anything baseball!
Parents' names: Mark and Melissa Johnson