School: Oregon High School
Future plans: Rachel is attending UW-Madison in the fall as a Neurobiology major. She hopes to be a medical professional one day.
Accomplishments: Rachel received one of the Badger Conference Top Scholar Awards for Oregon High School. She also received the Appel Scholarship and the J. Susanne Ames scholarship through Oregon School District.
Extracurriculars: Rachel played on the girls tennis team all four years of high school. She was a member of Pride Crew at Oregon as well as a member of National Honors Society.
Favorite quote: “Push yourself because no one is going to do it for you” - Unknown
Favorite memory: “My favorite memory from high school is definitely my senior homecoming week. I love the moral and sense of community during homecoming and that is something I will truly miss about Oregon. I’m grateful to have gotten that week of senior festivities, even if we missed out on some other ones in the spring. “
Advice to future generations: “My advice to future generations is to always cherish your moments because they can disappear in a second. And even if that happens, remember that everything will work out and to keep going no matter what.”
Parents' names: Jennifer and Joel Jennings