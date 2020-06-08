Innis, Katherine

School: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Future plans: I'm hoping to find a job within the film industry, most likely in L.A. My dream job is to become a film director.
Accomplishments: Graduation with Distinction and Dean's List.
Extracurriculars: President of professional student film organization Hollywood Badgers.
Favorite quote: "Wit beyond measure is man's greatest treasure."
Favorite memory: Cheering on the Badger football team every Saturday at Camp Randall!
Advice to future generations: Take advantage of as much as you can in college! Go to events, join clubs, and try to meet as many new people as possible. It will add so much to your college experience.
Parents' names: Tom & Marcy Innis