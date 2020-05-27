Humphries, Sarah Marie

School: Madison Country Day School High School
Future plans: American University of Paris, studying International Relations and Global Policy
Accomplishments: International Baccalaureate HS Certificate, Global Volunteer International (GVI) Seas Turtle Conservation, Immigrant Rights Lobbyist in Washington, DC with FCNL, Youth Tutor for Schools of Hope in Madison, Sunshine Suppers Free Kitchen Volunteer, Summer Counselor Camp Shalom Madison, Created Diversity and Inclusion Project for High School Class, Started first GSAFE group at Kromery MS for LGBTQ youth, As First Grader- Youth Volunteer Obama Campaign
Extracurriculars: Saxophone, tennis, soccer, ski club, photography, yoga
Favorite quote: " One must be Cruel only to be Kind, Thus bad begins, and Worse remains behind." Hamlet III.iv, 173-179
Favorite memory: All of them are great!
Advice to future generations: " Remember to Live in yourself, and see the value of Brakes and Recovery."
Parents' names: Liz Humphries