Holder, Adelle

School: Platteville High School

Future plans: Attend Valparaiso University to study mechanical engineering.

Accomplishments: Academic letter, national finalist for two years in High School students United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH).

Extracurriculars: Cross country, High School students United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH), Model United Nations, Literary Magazine, and National Honor Society.

Parents' names: Molly Gribb and Bill Holder