Holder, Adelle

School: Platteville High School
Future plans: Attend Valparaiso University to study mechanical engineering.
Accomplishments: Academic letter, national finalist for two years in High School students United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH).
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Thanks for visiting!
Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.
Extracurriculars: Cross country, High School students United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH), Model United Nations, Literary Magazine, and National Honor Society.
Parents' names: Molly Gribb and Bill Holder