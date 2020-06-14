Haakenson, Nicholas

School: Evansville High School
Future plans: Attend UW-Milwaukee and study engineering
Accomplishments: Nicholas graduated summa cum laude. Nicholas was awarded the Michael M. Berg Memorial Scholarship. He also received scholarships from the Evansville Soccer Club and the Knights of Columbus.
Extracurriculars: Nicholas was a member of the National Honor Society and was a two-sport athlete (soccer and baseball). Nicholas was a three-year varsity soccer player and led the team as a co-captain his senior year.
Favorite memory: Winning the regional soccer championship in 2017.
Advice to future generations: Work hard, dream big.
Parents' names: Scott and Sherry Haakenson