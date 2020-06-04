Guerten, Sammi

School: Monona Grove
Future plans: Attending UW Milwaukee - Majoring in Psychology and Special Education to later be a therapist for Autistic children.
Extracurriculars: Silver Dimension Show Choir and Silver Connection Show Choir
Favorite memory: I will always remember us holding up our Grand Champs Trophy at our first Show Choir Competition of the 2020 season!
Advice to future generations: Always be kind to anyone and everyone, no matter what grade level or if they're a teacher; you never know what someone is going through! Get involved! Go to high school games, join clubs/groups, and go to dances! Make the most of your years in high school, they're very short lived!
Parents' names: Mandi & Mike