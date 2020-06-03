School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: Attend Madison College in the transfer program and play basketball.
Accomplishments: High honors Tied school record with 8-3 pts shots kin 1 game
Extracurriculars: Softball Basketball
Favorite memory: Teamates and friends and that I've made for life.
Advice to future generations: Have fun, be uouself, and enjoy, because it will go by fast.
Parents' names: Kevin and Sue Gorton