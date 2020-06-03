{{featured_button_text}}

School: Monona Grove High School

Future plans: Attend Madison College in the transfer program and play basketball.

Accomplishments: High honors Tied school record with 8-3 pts shots kin 1 game

Extracurriculars: Softball Basketball

Favorite memory: Teamates and friends and that I've made for life.

Advice to future generations: Have fun, be uouself, and enjoy, because it will go by fast.

Parents' names: Kevin and Sue Gorton