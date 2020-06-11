School: Madison West High School
Future plans: Max will be transitioning into West's Out Team, where he will be developing job skills and pursuing internships with potential employers.
Accomplishments: Honor Roll
Extracurriculars: Challenger League Baseball, Special Olympics Track and Field
Favorite quote: Let's make some noise!
Favorite memory: Being a part of the West High drum-line club!
Advice to future generations: Always do your best and never give up!
Parents' names: Andrea Wipperfurth and Andy Goldstein