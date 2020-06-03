School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: Major in marketing at Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)
Accomplishments: National Honor Society DECA Diamond Award Dane Rogers Memorial Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Tennis Soccer DECA
Favorite quote: “ Don’t worry. Be happy. “
Favorite memory: Attending and participating in high school sports
Advice to future generations: Stay Positive!
Parents' names: Tracy and Ryan Gibbons