{{featured_button_text}}

School: Monona Grove High School

Future plans: Major in marketing at Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

Accomplishments: National Honor Society DECA Diamond Award Dane Rogers Memorial Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Tennis Soccer DECA

Favorite quote: “ Don’t worry. Be happy. “

Favorite memory: Attending and participating in high school sports

Advice to future generations: Stay Positive!

Parents' names: Tracy and Ryan Gibbons