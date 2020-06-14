Frye, Katie

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Attending Macalester College
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Student Senate Representative for SAGE, co-President of TED Ed Club, Link Crew Leader, Art Club, Stage Crew, and member of MHS Symphony orchestra and Philomusica. Middleton Senior Center Volunteer. Middleton Action Team Volunteer.
Parents' names: Nancy Goyings and Steven Frye