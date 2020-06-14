{{featured_button_text}}
Frye, Katie

School: Middleton High School

Future plans: Attending Macalester College

Accomplishments: National Honor Society

Extracurriculars: Student Senate Representative for SAGE, co-President of TED Ed Club, Link Crew Leader, Art Club, Stage Crew, and member of MHS Symphony orchestra and Philomusica. Middleton Senior Center Volunteer. Middleton Action Team Volunteer.

Parents' names: Nancy Goyings and Steven Frye