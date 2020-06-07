{{featured_button_text}}

School: Monona Grove

Future plans: Diesel Heavy Equipment Technician

Accomplishments: USA BMX Warnicke Scholarship State #1 Class Wisconsin for 16years old

Extracurriculars: Snowmobile ~ Snowboarding Drift racing & working on vehicles Spending time with Huskey Dog Leo Family/Friends

Favorite quote: Treat others how you would like to be treated

Favorite memory: Gym class with large group of friends

Advice to future generations: Put yourself around the people you want to be like

Parents' names: Kimberly Haefner