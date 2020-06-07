School: Monona Grove
Future plans: Diesel Heavy Equipment Technician
Accomplishments: USA BMX Warnicke Scholarship State #1 Class Wisconsin for 16years old
Extracurriculars: Snowmobile ~ Snowboarding Drift racing & working on vehicles Spending time with Huskey Dog Leo Family/Friends
Favorite quote: Treat others how you would like to be treated
Favorite memory: Gym class with large group of friends
Advice to future generations: Put yourself around the people you want to be like
Parents' names: Kimberly Haefner