{{featured_button_text}}
Esch, Allison

School: Dodgeville High School

Future plans: Attend UW- Eau Claire

Extracurriculars: FFA Art Club Spanish Club Current Events Club Volleyball Hockey Track

Favorite memory: Getting to know so many people and having fun with my friends

Advice to future generations: Work hard but have fun, it makes it all worth it

Parents' names: Anthony and Amy Esch