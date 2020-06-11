Esch, Allison

School: Dodgeville High School
Future plans: Attend UW- Eau Claire
Extracurriculars: FFA Art Club Spanish Club Current Events Club Volleyball Hockey Track
Favorite memory: Getting to know so many people and having fun with my friends
Advice to future generations: Work hard but have fun, it makes it all worth it
Parents' names: Anthony and Amy Esch