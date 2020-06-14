School: Evansville High School
Future plans: Attend Luther College in Decorah, IA to study English, Spanish & Communications.
Accomplishments: President’s Education Award Luther College Founders Scholarship Luther Alumni Referral Scholarship Luther Music Scholarship Luther State Music Scholarship Heffel Memorial Scholarship St. John’s Lutheran Church of Evansville, Bly Family Memorial Scholarship
Extracurriculars: 15+ yrs Dance 7yrs Student Council 4 yrs Cross Country 4 yrs Drama Track High School Dance Team Member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Evansville, Church Council Vocal Jazz National Honors Society Magna Cum Laude
Favorite quote: “People come into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime.”
Favorite memory: My freshman year of cross country we were scheduled to run at a meet up in Reedsberg and it was so rainy that morning. However, the team still sped through the mud and we did quite well. That wasn’t the best part, though, because that night we had the Homecoming dance. We had to rush home to get ready, the whole day turning out to be exhilarating.
Advice to future generations: Always remember that it’s a lot harder in the moment, when you give yourself perspective the situation seems a lot more manageable. Also, put yourself first over everything else; it’s not selfish but necessary for your sanity and the sanity of others. No one is perfect and that includes you, so don’t put too much pressure on yourself.
Parents' names: Eric & Ann Elliott