Dorow, Rylee

School: Reedsburg Area High School
Future plans: Attending the University of Wisconsin La Crosse and has a declared major in Exercise and Sports Science with an emphasis in Physical Education.
Accomplishments: Rylee has ... a total of 7 varsity athletic letters. a GPA of 3.90 and is ranked 20/231. received 5 local scholarships.
Extracurriculars: Rylee played... football Junior and Senior year. soccer Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior years. basketball Freshman and Sophomore year track and field Senior year. Rylee was in Yearbook Club (Gleaner) during her Junior and Senior year.
Favorite quote: "The great ones adjust"
Favorite memory: Being a part of the sports teams and being active within the Physical Education department at RAHS.
Advice to future generations: "Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are."
Parents' names: Jason Dorow and Becky Bohl