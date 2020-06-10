{{featured_button_text}}
Decorah, Brooke

School: University of Minnesota- Twin Cities

Future plans: After her Summer internship at a psychology practice, Brooke will be attending graduate school and then pursuing her PsyD.

Accomplishments: Deans List Honor Roll

Extracurriculars: Volunteer as a reading coach for elementary students

Favorite quote: "Words will scratch more hearts than swords" - Atticus

Favorite memory: I can't pick just one; my favorite times are those I am able to spend with my family.

Advice to future generations: Persevere, and if you are going to attend college where there is snow part of the year, pick a campus with underground tunnels to get to class.

Parents' names: Nadine and Amanda Mobley