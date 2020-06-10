Decorah, Brooke

School: University of Minnesota- Twin Cities
Future plans: After her Summer internship at a psychology practice, Brooke will be attending graduate school and then pursuing her PsyD.
Accomplishments: Deans List Honor Roll
Extracurriculars: Volunteer as a reading coach for elementary students
Favorite quote: "Words will scratch more hearts than swords" - Atticus
Favorite memory: I can't pick just one; my favorite times are those I am able to spend with my family.
Advice to future generations: Persevere, and if you are going to attend college where there is snow part of the year, pick a campus with underground tunnels to get to class.
Parents' names: Nadine and Amanda Mobley