Dahlk, Kaitlyn

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Attending UW LaCrosse in the fall.
Accomplishments: Academic honors all 4 years in High School
Extracurriculars: Volleyball and Key Club
Favorite quote: "I ain'the callin' you a truther!" By John Pexk
Favorite memory: Junior Prom
Advice to future generations: Work hard and do your best!!
Parents' names: Jesse and Shara Dahlk