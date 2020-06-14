{{featured_button_text}}
Dahlk, Kaitlyn

School: Middleton High School

Future plans: Attending UW LaCrosse in the fall.

Accomplishments: Academic honors all 4 years in High School

Extracurriculars: Volleyball and Key Club

Favorite quote: "I ain'the callin' you a truther!" By John Pexk

Favorite memory: Junior Prom

Advice to future generations: Work hard and do your best!!

Parents' names: Jesse and Shara Dahlk