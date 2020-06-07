School: Madison West High School
Future plans: In the fall, Danielle will be an honors student at Columbia College Chicago in the Bachelor of Music Program.
Accomplishments: Awards: Local Gold Medal Winner of NAACP ACT-SO Competition in Poetry Written and Music Composition, winning National Silver medal in Music Composition. Madison Area Music Award for Student of the year 2019 Overture's Rising Stars Teen Winner 2018 Omega Talent Hunt 3rd Place winner 2020 Madison Alumni Chapter Delta Sigma Theta, inc. Creative Writing Contest 2nd Place 2020 Scholarships: Olson Foundation Scholarship, Women in Focus, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Madison Metropolitan Chapter of the Links inc.
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, Black Student Union Committee, French Honor Society, National Honor Society, Philharmonic Orchestra Vice President, Concert Choir, West High Musicals: Mamma Mia, 9 to 5. NAACP ACT-SO Competition
Favorite quote: "No one can change the world by doing what the world told them to do."
Favorite memory: My favorite memory from high school was playing a featured role in Mamma Mia the musical. It was an amazing experience to be able to work with so many other talented students and party to ABBA songs.
Advice to future generations: Stand up for what you believe in and don't let others tell you what you can and can't do.
Parents' names: Dawn and Elton Crim