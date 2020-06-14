{{featured_button_text}}
Connors, Alexis

School: Mount Horeb High School

Future plans: Attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the Fall.

Accomplishments: Badger Conference Top Scholar, National Honor Society member, Mount Horeb Rotary Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Band, Choir, and Serve2Unite.

Favorite quote: Black Lives Matter.

Parents' names: Marjorie and Brian Connors