Connors, Alexis

School: Mount Horeb High School
Future plans: Attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the Fall.
Accomplishments: Badger Conference Top Scholar, National Honor Society member, Mount Horeb Rotary Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Band, Choir, and Serve2Unite.
Favorite quote: Black Lives Matter.
Parents' names: Marjorie and Brian Connors