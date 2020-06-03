{{featured_button_text}}
Christiansen, Jadee

School: Monona Grove

Future plans: Study Exercise Science & Athletic Training at UW-Lacrosse

Accomplishments: 4x800m Relay 2-time D1 State Qualifier & school record holder, 2nd team All Conference - Volleyball Monona Grove Varsity Club Award, 3 Sport Athlete, & Four-Year Foundation, Basketball Coach's Award, Senior Leadership-Track, Pat Mackesey Memorial Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Nat'l Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Favorite memory: Homecoming week

Advice to future generations: Work hard and have fun!

Parents' names: Kathy & Corey