Christiansen, Jadee

School: Monona Grove
Future plans: Study Exercise Science & Athletic Training at UW-Lacrosse
Accomplishments: 4x800m Relay 2-time D1 State Qualifier & school record holder, 2nd team All Conference - Volleyball Monona Grove Varsity Club Award, 3 Sport Athlete, & Four-Year Foundation, Basketball Coach's Award, Senior Leadership-Track, Pat Mackesey Memorial Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Nat'l Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Favorite memory: Homecoming week
Advice to future generations: Work hard and have fun!
Parents' names: Kathy & Corey