School: Sauk Prairie High School
Future plans: To attend Eastern Illinois Universty and pursue a degree Elementary Education.
Accomplishments: Honor roll every year of high school Volunteered over 160 hours of community service through the 6:8 organization Captain of the Sauk Prairie Girls Swim Team Nominated by fellow peers to be on Prom Court in 2019
Extracurriculars: 4 time varsity athlete 4 time state qualifier in swimming Interned in Elementary schools ranging from 1st-6th graders
Favorite quote: "Be humble and kind"
Favorite memory: My favorite high school memory is when Mrs. Steinmetz's 4th grade class and Mrs. Hutchins's 5th grade (both are from Grand Avenue Elementary) class surprised me with a state send off parade my senior year of swimming. I helped in both of their classes throughout the course of my senior year.
Advice to future generations: Always live in the moment and don't worry about the things you can't control
Parents' names: Jason and Regina Brickl