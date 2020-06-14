{{featured_button_text}}

School: Mount Horeb High School

Future plans: Working in the skilled trades.

Extracurriculars: Wrestling, cross country, football, band, choir.

Favorite memory: My trips to LaCrosse for Bi-State Wrestling and the fun I had with my team.

Advice to future generations: Have fun, stay positive, and work hard!

Parents' names: Tim and Kara Brandemuehl