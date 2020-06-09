Bergsma, Courtney

School: Blackhawk Technical College
Future plans: Working as a Dental Assistant at Fontana Family Dental
Extracurriculars: President of BASE in Evansville
Favorite quote: Did you brush your teeth!
Favorite memory: Making molds of classmates teeth
Advice to future generations: Don’t want to grow up too fast, adulting isn’t as fun as you think!
Parents' names: Hugh and Dulcie Bergsma