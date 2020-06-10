Bergsma, Clint

School: Evansville High School
Future plans: Attend Blackhawk Tech studying to become an IT Network Specialist
Accomplishments: Received St. John’s Lutheran, Nicholas Beggs Memorial and Technical Excellence scholarships
Extracurriculars: 4 year Varsity Football letter winner along with several other football awards. Participated in Track and Field, winning several medals for shot out and discus. FFA member. Also participated in church activities at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Evansville
Favorite quote: Greatness is a choice
Favorite memory: Hanging with friends after Friday night football
Advice to future generations: As much as you want to just graduate take a step back and enjoy your High School days it goes really fast!
Parents' names: Hugh and Dulcie Bergsma