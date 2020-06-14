School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: My future plan is to attend MATC for their liberal arts transfer program with future aspirations of becoming a commercial airline pilot.
Extracurriculars: During her years at Monona Grove, Kailey participated in Golf, Softball and Swim Team. She enjoyed being involved in the music program and participated in several musicals. Kailey especially loved being involved in the Silver Connection and Silver Dimension show choirs!
Favorite quote: “Always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals.” -Michelle Obama
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is Silver Connection. winning grand champion at Parkview High School’s“Parkview Xtravaganza” in Orfordville. We won best vocals , best choreography, best show design , and best male performer (Owen Groth).
Advice to future generations: My advice would be to get involved and step outside your comfort zone to try new things !
Parents' names: Janet Smith-Bennett and Michael Bennett