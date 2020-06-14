Batz, Makayla

School: Waterloo High School
Future plans: UW Stout for Interior Design
Accomplishments: Class of 2020, Art Club and Catholic Ladies of Holy Family Scholarships
Extracurriculars: Yost, Patriots Club, Art Club, Girl Scouts
Favorite quote: Life is tough, my darling but so are you -Stephanie Bennett Henry
Favorite memory: When Tommy asked if I was Brandon's sister and when I replied with yes, he said "Living the dream".
Advice to future generations: Don't wish away high school. It'll go by faster than you realize. Don't try and fit in with the popular group. Stick to your friend group. It prevents so much drama.
Parents' names: Michael and Jennifer Batz