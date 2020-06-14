Banks, Paige

School: Evansville Senior High School
Future plans: Attending Edgewood College in the fall to play basketball and major in Political Science with a concentration in Pre-Law and minor in Computer Science.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Basketball - First Team All Conference (2 years), All Area Player of the Year (1 year), Player of the Year for Rock Valley (2 years), Wisconsin Leadership Seminar Representative, Beloit Porter Scholar
Extracurriculars: Basketball (4 years), Varsity Poms & Dance (2 years), Jazz Band (3 years) Science Olympiad, Math Team
Favorite quote: Be happy with what you have, be excited about what you want.
Favorite memory: Being second girl in school history to score 1000 points in basketball and winning Conference Senior year.
Advice to future generations: Don't let others bring you down, always be true to yourself!
Parents' names: Ben and Amy Banks