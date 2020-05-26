{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew, Roman

School: McFarland High School

Future plans: Roman will attend UW Platteville to study Engineering.

Accomplishments: Roman is an Eagle Scout with Troop 53 and has achieved honor roll each semester in high school.

Extracurriculars: Roman is a member of the high school Tech Crew, Student Council, and the Boy's Tennis team.

Favorite memory: All his Tech Ed classes and time with his Tech Ed teachers.

Parents' names: Ray and Wendy Andrew