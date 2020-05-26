Andrew, Roman

School: McFarland High School
Future plans: Roman will attend UW Platteville to study Engineering.
Accomplishments: Roman is an Eagle Scout with Troop 53 and has achieved honor roll each semester in high school.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Thanks for visiting!
Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.
Extracurriculars: Roman is a member of the high school Tech Crew, Student Council, and the Boy's Tennis team.
Favorite memory: All his Tech Ed classes and time with his Tech Ed teachers.
Parents' names: Ray and Wendy Andrew