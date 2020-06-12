School: Madison West High School
Future plans: Gap year and a job, then MATC.
Accomplishments: Graduated. Made great friends. Improved my life in so many ways.
Extracurriculars: Taiko drumming club K Pop club
Favorite quote: Keep up the swell work and as always stay determined.
Favorite memory: Joining Taiko, friendships and all the help from my great teachers, especially Ms. Kades, Heidi Hastings and Ms. Fritz. Thank you!
Advice to future generations: No matter what happens in the future, remember you are never alone.
Parents' names: Pat Terry and Jimmy Ahn