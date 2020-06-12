{{featured_button_text}}

School: Madison West High School

Future plans: Gap year and a job, then MATC.

Accomplishments: Graduated. Made great friends. Improved my life in so many ways.

Extracurriculars: Taiko drumming club K Pop club

Favorite quote: Keep up the swell work and as always stay determined.

Favorite memory: Joining Taiko, friendships and all the help from my great teachers, especially Ms. Kades, Heidi Hastings and Ms. Fritz. Thank you!

Advice to future generations: No matter what happens in the future, remember you are never alone.

Parents' names: Pat Terry and Jimmy Ahn