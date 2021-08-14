Virtual learning evolves after the pandemic

“There were virtual programs prior to the pandemic, but obviously, when everyone is on virtual programming, schools learned an immense amount on the fly,” said Bucher.

For many people, virtual school was a step back in their learning, whether that was due to a lack of consistent access to technology or an incompatibility with the teaching style. But some schools have realized that for some students, online learning was a benefit.

This past spring, 40% of secondary students in MMSD opted to remain virtual.

“For many students, home learning, doing independent learning, learning in a comfortable environment, or learning at your own pace, the many different characteristics of virtual learning made sense for many of the students, and they thrived in that environment,” said Mirilli.

In MMSD, Madison Promise is an initiative that will enroll 200-250 students in grades 6-12 who will continue virtual learning in Madison schools. According to MMSD’s website, “Public schools across the nation discovered that some of their students flourished in a virtual environment.”

With a program like this that has the potential to grow and shape our education systems and how they provide for students, an important factor now and going forward is the continued equitability of the program.