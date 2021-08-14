Virtual learning evolves after the pandemic

As fall approaches, school districts are making the transition back to full-time, in-person instruction.
Despite that, virtual learning’s role in education hasn’t come to an end after a year-and-a-half where it played a key role in education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the quarantine began, education was one of many fields that was forced to adapt their entire system at a rapid pace.
“We had this intersection around public health,” said Ananda Mirilli, a member of the Madison School Board. “We are not just responsible for students’ learning, we are also responsible for their lives when they were in our school.”
Pausing learning until the end of the pandemic wasn’t an option. As Chris Bucher, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Instruction, put it, “School buildings were closed, but the learning never stopped.”
However, the barriers to that learning were immense. The lack of in-person instruction also meant that it was harder for schools to guarantee that students had equitable access to learning, which meant districts like the Madison Metropolitan School District were providing the necessities of online school, with 20,000 Chromebooks and 1,800 wireless hotspots being delivered to families in need.
And even with that covered, teachers and students would still have had to adapt to an entirely new style of learning.
“There were virtual programs prior to the pandemic, but obviously, when everyone is on virtual programming, schools learned an immense amount on the fly,” said Bucher.
For many people, virtual school was a step back in their learning, whether that was due to a lack of consistent access to technology or an incompatibility with the teaching style. But some schools have realized that for some students, online learning was a benefit.
This past spring, 40% of secondary students in MMSD opted to remain virtual.
“For many students, home learning, doing independent learning, learning in a comfortable environment, or learning at your own pace, the many different characteristics of virtual learning made sense for many of the students, and they thrived in that environment,” said Mirilli.
In MMSD, Madison Promise is an initiative that will enroll 200-250 students in grades 6-12 who will continue virtual learning in Madison schools. According to MMSD’s website, “Public schools across the nation discovered that some of their students flourished in a virtual environment.”
With a program like this that has the potential to grow and shape our education systems and how they provide for students, an important factor now and going forward is the continued equitability of the program.
The Madison Promise means that MMSD must continue to provide the technology and devices it did during the pandemic to ensure that any student who thrived in virtual learning may continue to do so, regardless of their family's ability to provide stable internet and technology.
As Tom McCarthy, executive director of the office of the state superintendent, said, “If the district can support it, and there’s no loss of in-person instruction, and they’re meeting the guarantee that all kids have access to a fair and appropriate public education, awesome.”
The pandemic and the forced shift to virtual learning has opened up a new avenue of conversation surrounding student learning.
“I think they will have a very diverse group of students joining the academy, and I think that’s going to show Madison that that’s what we need to be… because the promise is to every student,” said Mirilli.