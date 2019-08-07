Lombardi’s legend was cemented long ago, before the NFL named its Super Bowl trophy in his honor following his death in 1970. He was part of six NFL championship teams — including coaching the Packers to five titles in seven years, including the first two Super Bowls — and when he came to Green Bay in 1959, everything changed with the downtrodden Packers.
“Coach Lombardi arrived and the world turned around,” Pro Football Hall of Fame guard Jerry Kramer said of his beloved coach. “First of all, he came in and said, ‘I’ve never been a loser, and I’m not about to start now. If you’re not willing to make the sacrifice, to pay the price, to do the things that you have to do to win, then get the hell out!’
“We kind of looked at him and said, ‘Can’t be that bad.’ He said, ‘There’s only three things in your life: your God, your family and the Green Bay Packers.’ He worked us harder than we had ever worked in our lives. We had guys losing consciousness every practice. He started with preparation. Then, he would talk about commitment. And discipline. ‘You don’t do things right once in a while, you do them right all the time.’ So, we got into discipline, consistency, pride, tenacity, belief in your team and believe in yourself. It was an incredible experience.”
And it led to incredible success. Lombardi’s teams went 105–35–6 (including playoffs), and he never suffered a losing season. He led the Packers to their first two titles under him in 1961 and 1962, then to three straight NFL titles in 1965, 1966 and 1967 — something only one other coach had done in NFL history: Lambeau, in 1929, 1930 and 1931.
Lombardi stopped coaching after the 1967 title and served as the team’s general manager only in 1968, ceding his coaching responsibilities to assistant Phil Bengtson. Lombardi moved on to coach the Washington Redskins in 1969, leading them to their first winning season in 14 years (7-5-1) before succumbing to cancer on Sept. 3, 1970, at age 57.
Among Lombardi’s best-known quotes — almost as famous as “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing” — was this one: “Winning is a habit. Watch your thoughts, they become your beliefs. Watch your beliefs, they become your words. Watch your words, they become your actions. Watch your actions, they become your habits. Watch your habits, they become your character.”
