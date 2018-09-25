Vince Carter

Vince Carter will begin the 2018-19 season with his eighth NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks, since coming into the league with the Toronto Raptors in 1998.

He has an Olympic gold medal from 2000, but no NBA championship yet — though instead of ring-chasing in a season where he’s turning 42, Carter decided to join a young team in Atlanta and simultaneously be a player and a mentor.

“I’m trying to wring the towel all the way out,” Carter said.

The Hawks might not have a great chance at the playoffs this season, but if they get there and Carter plays, he would become the third-oldest player to appear in a postseason game.

