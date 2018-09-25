Vince Carter is now with Atlanta, his eighth NBA team.
He has an Olympic gold medal from 2000, but no NBA championship yet — though instead of ring-chasing in a season where he’s turning 42, Carter decided to join a young team in Atlanta and simultaneously be a player and a mentor.
“I’m trying to wring the towel all the way out,” Carter said.
The Hawks might not have a great chance at the playoffs this season, but if they get there and Carter plays, he would become the third-oldest player to appear in a postseason game.