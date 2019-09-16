.@VinceBiegel's sack through the 📷 pic.twitter.com/pvkybWn2Io— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 15, 2019
Despite being on the losing end of 43-0 decision on Sunday, Miami linebacker Vince Biegel achieved a longtime goal during the Dolphins' brutal loss to the defending champion New England Patriots.
Biegel registered his first sack of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, and the former Badger wasn't shy about sharing what the moment meant to him — despite the lopsided score at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
“When I first got in the league, I said, ‘If there’s one guy I want to sack, it’s (Tom) Brady,’ ” Biegel said Monday, according to Dolphins.com. “He’s a great player. So to be able to kind of check that one off the box is big. (I was) definitely excited.”
Biegel — acquired by the Dolphins in a trade with New Orleans just before the regular season kicked off — is in his third year in the NFL after being drafted by the Packers in 2017 and playing his rookie season in Green Bay before spending last season with the Saints.