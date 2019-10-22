Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (above right) turned in a strong showing Sunday, but Miami still wasn't able to pick up its first win of the season, falling on the road to the Buffalo Bills 31-21.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Biegel, who was traded from New Orleans to Miami before the start of the season, had three solo tackles, two assists and a sack as the Dolphins fell to 0-6 on the year.
Appearing in four of Miami's six games this season, Biegel has 13 totals tackles and two sacks.