Age: 56.
Residence: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
2019 earnings: $274,730.
Schwab Cup rank: 25.
Scoring average: 69.52.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 4.
PGA Tour titles: 34 (3 majors).
European Tour titles: 13.
Get to know him
Vijay Singh has found his version of the fountain of youth. It’s called hard work.
Always known as the hardest worker on the PGA Tour in his prime, Singh hasn’t let up a bit even at age 56. And not content with just using his work ethic to clean up on the PGA Tour Champions, he’s still trying to prove he can hold up against the kids on the regular tour.
Singh demonstrated just that in March at the Honda Classic when he played in the final group on Sunday, hoping to become the oldest player ever to win a PGA Tour event. He shot even-par 70 that day to finish in sixth place, leaving the record with Sam Snead, who was 52 when he won the Greater Greensboro Open in 1965.
While Singh has failed to make the cut in the other five regular tour events he has entered this year, he left no doubt he still feels like he can compete there. And he had a 5-under-par 65 in the third round as proof.
“I’m physically quite capable of doing it,” he said after that third round. “Mentally, I’m going to go out there and see how my mind works.”
Singh is counting on his rigorous workout regimen with helping him hold off Father Time. He works out six days a week with a routine that includes strength training, tractor tire tosses, workout ropes, playing catch with medicine balls while doing sit-ups and plyometrics in a swimming pool.
And then it’s off to the range where he still hits four or five buckets of balls a day.
That separates him from the younger generation, he said.
“Kids don’t practice anymore,” Singh said. “It’s all about ball speed and all about the TrackMan. They’ve got to go out there and find it a little bit, as well.”
Singh, who had to withdraw from the PGA Championship because of back issues, has played in seven Champions events through May, with a best of a tie for second at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, teaming with Carlos Franco. His only top 10 finish so far was a tie for seventh at the Insperity Invitational.
Playing the Champions tour helps hone his mentality for regular tour events.
“Playing the Champions tour, you’ve got to make a lot of birdies,” Singh said. “It’s all about making a lot of putts. That brings, I guess, aggression out of you. You know you have to make birdies.”