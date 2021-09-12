Viet Kitchen's food is owner's love letter home to Vietnam

Jason Nguyen is driven by his love of food from his home country of Vietnam. Home is the inspiration behind Viet Kitchen, which Nguyen owns with his wife, Kimberly Le.
According to Viet Kitchen’s manager, Kathy Nguyen, Jason Nguyen always had an interest in cooking and took several lessons while living in Vietnam. Jason Nguyen and Le came to the United States at a young age, and moved to Madison more than 10 years ago.
Viet Kitchen isn’t Jason’s and Le’s first business venture, having previously owned Kim’s Noodles in Monona and a couple of nail salons in the Madison area. Now, the couple’s focus is entirely on Viet Kitchen.
Located on Madison’s west side on Whitney Way, Viet Kitchen opened in October 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Operating with limited capacity, and offering pickup and delivery options through DoorDash, the business managed to weather the pandemic. “We had a lot of business, a lot of returning customers,” Kathy Nguyen said. The restaurant now has full capacity dining, and tables are arranged to give plenty of space between diners.
Viet Kitchen offers phó, bánh mì, smoothies, lattes, and a wide variety of flavorful fruit and milk teas. Kathy said their menu is simple—the phó comes in small ($11), large ($13) and extra large ($15). Customers can choose steak, beef meatball, oxtail or chicken phó, or dishes like the phó tái nạm bò viên, which includes rare steak, flank and beef meatballs.
While the phó is popular among customers, the restaurant’s bánh mì ($7.25) is a close second. The Vietnamese sandwich features flaky, housemade bread, and it makes a quick meal. “It’s something that’s really easy to grab on the go,” Kathy Nguyen said. “A lot of people are aware that we make our bread in house. Jason wakes up early to make the bread from scratch.”
Sandwiches come with either grilled or steamed pork, chicken, pork sausage or pork meatball. The bánh mì đặc biệt ($7.50) combines jambon, head cheese and sliced steamed pork. All bánh mì sandwiches have pate, mayo and a housemade sauce.
Other items on the menu include the grilled pork sausage rolls (nem nướng nha trang) ($7.50-$13.75) and spring rolls (gỏi cuốn) (2 for $7).
Viet Kitchen boasts an impressive list of fruit teas like guava, strawberry and kiwi lime ($5.00). There’s also a variety of boba ($0.75) which customers can add to their teas. Mango, passionfruit, strawberry and other boba flavors are available, as well as various flavored jellies. Boba, commonly referred to as bubble, are tapioca balls added to tea after it’s been mixed with milk.
Kathy Nguyen said their teas are influenced by teas in California where she used to live. Viet Kitchen’s menu also includes milk teas ($5.45), smoothies ($7.25) and other drinks. If a customer requests a drink that’s not on the menu, she said they can make it as long as they have the syrup for it.
“There’s a lot made from scratch here so we want everyone to come in and appreciate the food that they’re eating and have fun trying something new,” she said.
Viet Kitchen plans to expand the menu once they’re able to hire more staff. “We could always use two more [people] in the front house and we could always use another person or two in the back kitchen,” Kathy said.