Young Jewish Americans rocked by new hate fueled by Israel-Palestinian conflict

"What I'm hearing from students is that they're concerned about that," Braun explained. "They're wondering, is openly looking Jewish going to impact their safety?"

Borgen said he might reconsider wearing his kippah now, something he had never thought about before. That hard choice is not even an option for some of the students Braun counsels, some of whom wear customary or traditional dress and head coverings that make them easily identifiable.

Other Jews Braun works with are students of color. "Not all Jews look the same," she said, though they now have something else in common.

"They're terrified because they've never seen that kind of violence against someone who affiliated the way that they do," Braun said.

Hatred close to home

Mitchell Silber, executive director for the Community Security Initiative of the Jewish Community Relations Council, New York, agreed times were changing in the US. "People are being attacked for looking visibly Jewish," he told CNN.