'You really feared the worst' for Christian Eriksen, says Finland captain Tim Sparv of opponent's collapse

"I wanted to be in touch with them. They were of course worried as well," said Sparv.

The match eventually resumed with Finland winning 1-0, but the decision for the teams to keep playing has come under criticism, notably from Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite.

According to Braithwaite, the teams were given two choices by UEFA, European football's governing body: to finish the match there and then, or to play the next day at noon. The first option, Braithwaite said, was the "lesser of two evils."

"I don't think it's the optimal solution to play football after an incident like this. I don't think it's mentally healthy for anyone to go back out on the pitch and play a game of football," said Sparv.

"We had two bad options ... I don't think that it would have been any better going back to the hotel, sleep, and go back to the stadium the following day ... I don't have any answers, I don't know what a sensible alternative would have looked like.

"Should the game have been canceled? Should it have been a zero-zero draw, both teams get one point? Maybe that's something."