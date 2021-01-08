'You just show them the photos.' How LeBron James says he talks to his children about the double standard of the US Capitol riots

"We live in two Americas, and that was a prime example of that yesterday," James said. "And if you don't understand that or don't see that after seeing what you saw yesterday then you really need to take a step back -- not even just one step, maybe four or five or even 10 steps backwards and ask yourself... How do we want to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it."

"Being a part of a household with three kids -- two boys, a daughter -- a wife, a mother-in-law and so many Black folks in my household during that time and it's on the TV, I couldn't help but to wonder, if those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And I think we all know. There's no ifs, ands or buts."

James said he saw a picture Wednesday that has been circulating online of "a Black man holding his daughter on top of his shoulders, and you've got a police officer with a shield on, with a gun pointed right at him or right at her."

In contrast, there are other pictures now published of a "White guy walking inside the Capitol with his thumb up in the air," James said.

"I mean, what more do I need to say to my kids than to just see the two differences? It's right there, right there in their face."