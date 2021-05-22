You have less than 24 hours to watch the original YouTube video 'Charlie bit me'

Charlie will soon bite his brother's finger for the last time.

The memorable and meme-able YouTube video "Charlie bit my finger," one of the most viewed videos in the website's history, will be sold off as a non-fungible token, or NFT, on Sunday and then deleted from YouTube, according to a website set up by the Davies-Carr family.

"Bid to own the soon-to-be-deleted YouTube phenomenon, Charlie Bit My Finger, leaving you as the sole owner of this lovable piece of internet history (while also getting the chance to say Charlie bit your finger, if you want to see what all the hype is about)," the website says.

The adorable 2007 video, just 55 seconds long, harkens to a more innocent time in Internet history. The video features baby Charlie chomping down on his older brother Harry's pointer finger as Harry narrates in a charmed British accent.

"Ow, Charlie! Owww! Charlie! That really hurt!" Harry says, while Charlie breaks into a giggle. "Charlie bit me," Harry concludes with a smile.