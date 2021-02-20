'You did the unthinkable': Ohio's Anthony Gonzalez faces fury over impeachment vote

Some top Republicans have even begun whispering that state Republicans could use the 2022 redistricting process, where Ohio is expected to lose a congressional district, to exact revenge on the congressman, effectively drawing him out of his district or making it much harder for him to get back to Congress.

Charlie Selzer, the 78-year-old owner of River Styx Market, said he was "surprised" that his congressman had crossed Trump, considering he voted for the lawmaker in November.

Selzer, through the market he has owned since 1982, has become one of the biggest purveyors of Trump memorabilia in Northeast Ohio, selling almost anything you could think of with the Trump name emblazoned on it, including Trump flags that tout his possible 2024 run. He was unambiguous when asked whether Gonzalez should keep his job.

"He's like all the rest of them who voted for impeachment, I think they are going to find themselves out of a job in a couple years," said Selzer, making clear that if he is forced to choose between someone like Gonzalez and Trump, he will go with the latter every time.

From Trump loyalty to a 'terrible surprise'

The path that brought Gonzalez to this inflection point is unlike most lawmakers.