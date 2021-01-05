You can buy an FDA-approved Covid-19 test on Amazon

DxTerity says its kit is the first at-home saliva test to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

Covid-19 tests are in high demand as cases surge, with some Americans waiting in long lines at medical centers and drive-through sites. But now an at-home coronavirus test is available on Amazon.

The DxTerity Covid-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit, which received an emergency use authorization last month from the Food and Drug Administration, appears to be the only at-home coronavirus test for sale on Amazon. The kit is currently available in a single pack that costs $110 and in a 10-pack for $1,000.

The kits aren't new, but DxTerity says its version is the first at-home saliva test to receive this FDA authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. DxTerity's kit includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping, and the turnaround time for results is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received, according to the kit's description on Amazon.