Yes, police can pull you over for hanging an air freshener in your car

The men did not allege they were racially profiled. But they moved to suppress the evidence, arguing that the air freshener was not sufficient probable cause for the officers to pull them over.

Last year a federal appeals court ruled that the stop was legitimate, saying police had "reasonable suspicion" to believe that the tree-shaped air freshener obstructed the driver's view. Both men were sentenced to prison.

In October 2012 WNBA star Seimone Augustus, then a player with the Minnesota Lynx, complained on Twitter that she had been pulled over at a mall in Roseville, a Minneapolis suburb, for having an air freshener in her car. She said the officer then questioned her about her out-of-state license plates and other crimes in the area.