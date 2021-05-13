Yes, it's a good idea to bribe people to get vaccinated

Mike DeWine, the Republican governor of Ohio, just announced that as of May 26, every adult in Ohio who has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will be entered in a lottery for a $1 million prize. The state will repeat that process every Wednesday through June. For those under 18, the state is holding separate lotteries resulting in a full free ride to a public university in Ohio. All of this is paid for out of federal coronavirus relief funds. If it works at all, this scheme is likely to be a cheap way to score huge gains for public health and help avoid the catastrophic costs of an out-of-control pandemic.

But all of that shouldn't mask the fact that the existence and potential success of this program is yet another sign of the way that malevolent actors have undermined Americans' public confidence in vaccines, mainstreamed formerly fringe anti-vaccination sentiments and politicized our response to this terrifying pandemic.

We shouldn't have to bribe to vaccinate. And while people can do what they want with their own bodies, that doesn't include the right to carry a deadly disease into public spaces. The way to get people vaccinated should be simply to require vaccination or documented medical exemption in order to return to schools, businesses, and crowded public spaces.