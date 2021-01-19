Yellen makes a case for bold stimulus spending on Capitol Hill

She called out the need for efficient taxation of multinational companies and said that negotiations through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development would pave the way for that.

Yellen said US firms would have to be able to be globally competitive and better taxation "would enable us to collect a fair share from corporations while maintaining competitiveness."

Yellen also said the United States does not seek a weaker currency in order to gain a competitive advantage on the global market.

Widespread support for Yellen

Yellen has widespread support for her nomination. All living former US Treasury secretaries called on Congress to swiftly confirm her.

"We believe that delaying the confirmation of our government's principal economic official would create unnecessary risk during this critical time," said the endorsement, signed by Republicans like Hank Paulson and John Snow as well as Democrats Robert Rubin and Larry Summers. It was released Tuesday ahead of the hearing.

The former officials warned that the United States faces "unprecedented economic conditions" that will require thoughtful engagement from the Treasury Department.