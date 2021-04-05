Yellen calls for global minimum corporate tax rate in first major address as Treasury secretary

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for a global minimum corporate tax rate, a pitch that comes as the Biden administration begins to sell its roughly $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal that would raise US corporate taxes to fund the massive plan.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for a global minimum corporate tax rate on Monday, a pitch that comes as the Biden administration begins to sell its roughly $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal that would raise US corporate taxes to fund the massive plan.

"We're working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom. Together, we can use global minimum tax to make sure that the global economy thrives, based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations and spurs innovation, growth and prosperity," Yellen said in a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

"Competitiveness is about more than how U.S.-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids," she said during the remarks, which represented her first major address as Treasury secretary.

"It's about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens fairly share the burden of financing government."