Worldwide distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is crucial for the economy, Melinda Gates says

Gates' comments also come as the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets to review data from Pfizer on its coronavirus vaccine and make a recommendation to the FDA about whether to authorize it. The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are set to be delivered on December 15, according to an Operation Warp Speed document obtained by CNN earlier this month.

The United Kingdom on Tuesday became the first country to begin vaccinating its citizens using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

"If you think about where we were on March 30th, I don't think any of us would have predicted that by the end of December, or mid-December, we'd have a vaccine," she said. "It is an incredible tribute to the vaccine community, to the scientists who have worked night and day on these vaccines to even get us to this point. It is a really exciting moment for the country."