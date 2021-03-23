World's first digital NFT house sells for $500,000

Kim said the concept behind the house was "inspired by being locked down during the pandemic."

Kim, who describes herself as a "Techism artist," told CNN: "Mars House represents the next generation of NFTs. It is a sign of things to come, as we enter an AR (augmented reality) interfaced future, with the launch of Apple AR glasses and AR contact lenses.

"Art, NFTs, cryptocurrencies... these sweeping changes and ideas of how we will live with digital assets is becoming a reality and will create a global paradigm shift.

"Also, after being confined due to Covid-19, we need more innovative ideas on how our interior environments can heal us, as mental health has become a primary concern for all."

The house is intended "to omit a zen, healing atmosphere," Kim said in a post on Instagram earlier this month.

The artist said that she partnered with musician Jeff Schroeder of The Smashing Pumpkins to create a calming musical accompaniment.

Record-breaking month for NFTs

The sale was made last week -- adding to what has been a record-breaking month for NFTs.