'World's deepest' swimming pool opens in Poland

Called Deepspot, the pool is over 45 meters deep and contains 8,000 cubic meters of water, more than 20 times the amount of a 25-meter pool.

Scuba divers can plunge to brand new depths without setting foot in the ocean thanks to a multi-million dollar facility that's just opened in Poland.

With a depth of over 45 meters (around 148 feet) Deepspot is claimed to be the world's deepest swimming pool, containing 8,000 cubic meters of water -- more than 20 times the amount as a 25-meter pool.

Intended as a training and practice site for divers of all levels, it cost an estimated $10.6 million to bring to life and the construction process took over two years.

The impressive structure is fitted with a simulated "blue hole" running down to its deepest point, and even contains a small shipwreck, as well as artificial underwater caves and Mayan ruins for divers to explore.

Diver's paradise

"There are no magnificent fish or coral reefs here, so it is no substitute for the sea. But it is definitely a good place to learn and to train in order to dive safely in open water," Polish diving instructor Przemyslaw Kacprzak told AFP at the launch of Deepspot, located in the town of Mszczonow, less than 30 miles from Warsaw.