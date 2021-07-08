World's deepest pool opens in Dubai, part of huge underwater city

Water temperature is maintained at 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), a comfortable temperature for wearing a thin wetsuit or a swimsuit.

A sunken city and an underwater film studio

The indoor pool is housed inside a 1,500-square-meter oyster-shaped structure, a nod to the United Arab Emirates' history as a pearl diving nation.

But the biggest star of Deep Dive Dubai is arguably the pool's underwater city. Divers can explore "abandoned" sunken city apartments and play underwater pool in the arcade. State-of-the-art lighting and sound systems have been fitted inside the pool to create different atmospheres.

The pool also doubles as an underwater film studio -- the largest of its kind in the region. A media editing room is available nearby in the facility.

Deep Dive Dubai offers courses for both diving beginners and certified divers. Divers can also explore the pool and the underwater city by themselves after a tour with one of the dive guides at the site.

Some 56 cameras have been installed around the pool to ensure the safety of divers at every corner. It also has the region's most advanced hyperbaric chamber -- with a capacity of 12 people -- in case of an emergency.